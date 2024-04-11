The 49ers signed Ya-Sin (knee) to a one-year deal Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 2019 second-round pick is expected to suit up for his fourth team in just as many years after agreeing to terms with the 49ers on Thursday. Ya-Sin missed the final game of Baltimore's 2023 campaign due to a knee injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 27-year-old cornerback appeared in 14 games for the Ravens last season, recording 13 tackles and defending two passes. He's expected to compete for a depth role in San Francisco's secondary as the offseason progresses.