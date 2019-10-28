Coach John Harbaugh said Young underwent successful neck surgery, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh didn't provide any additional details, but it's likely the hope that surgery will increase Young's chances of playing in the 2020 season. Young has three years remaining on his contract with the Ravens, and he should have a role on defense should he get healthy.

