Young (ankle) will suit up for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

Young isn't guaranteed defensive snaps in the Ravens' scheme, and the Bengals don't throw the ball an extraordinary amount so his IDP value is low. The third-year pro has just 11 tackles and a pass breakup in the last four games, but he had four stops against the Bengals when the teams met in Week 2.

