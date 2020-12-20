Phillips exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars to be evaluated for a concussion, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Ravens have already pulled most of their starters since the game is well in hand, so Phillips is unlikely to retake the field even if he avoids the concussion.
