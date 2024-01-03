The Giants placed Phillips (quadriceps) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reported Monday that Phillips will need surgery after tearing his quadriceps in the Giants' Week 17 loss to the Rams. With his season over, Phillips will focus on returning to full health ahead of the 2024 season.
