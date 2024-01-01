Phillips will need surgery to repair a torn quadriceps suffered in Sunday's loss to the Rams, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Phillips' season will come to an end a week early, and he'll now have to focus on his recovery after suffering the significant injury in Week 17. Matt Peart will likely handle right tackle in the Giants' regular-season finale against the Eagles.
More News
-
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Feared to have torn quadriceps•
-
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Now out rest of game•
-
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Exits Week 17 game with knee injury•
-
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Back with NY, could start Sunday•
-
Tyre Phillips: Staying in New York•