Redskins' A.J. Francis: Re-signs with Washington
The Redskins signed Francis to a contract Tuesday, ESPN 980 Washington reports.
Francis previously spent a week with the Redskins in October, but didn't appear in a game. His chances of suiting up will be higher this time around with the Redskins playing their next game Thursday against the Giants and perhaps not having fellow defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe) available for the short week.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...