The Redskins signed Francis to a contract Tuesday, ESPN 980 Washington reports.

Francis previously spent a week with the Redskins in October, but didn't appear in a game. His chances of suiting up will be higher this time around with the Redskins playing their next game Thursday against the Giants and perhaps not having fellow defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe) available for the short week.

