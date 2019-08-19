Guice (knee) should soon be cleared for full contact, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jay Gruden said he's just "waiting for the green light" from Washington's oft-maligned medical staff. Guice presumably won't be ready for Thursday's preseason game in Atlanta, but Gruden might consider using the young running back in the exhibition finale against Baltimore the following week. Given his lengthy rehab process and continued absence from contact work, Guice shouldn't be viewed as a sure bet to play Week 1, though he at least has a reasonable chance.

More News
Our Latest Stories