A Virginia judge dismissed four misdemeanor domestic violence charges against Guice on Wednesday after he reached a settlement with his ex-girlfriend, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Guice was arrested in Loudoun County, Va. in August for his involvement in three separate incidents of alleged assault and battery of his ex-girlfriend that occurred earlier in 2020. Washington released Guice from its roster the day of the arrest, and the 24-year-old running back subsequently went unsigned after clearing waivers. Though the settlement means Guice won't serve jail time, his future in football remains murky. Even though he had his charges dropped, Guice could still face discipline from the league in connection with the arrest. Additionally, Guice is facing three accusations of sexual assault from his time at LSU; the university has since ended its association with him.