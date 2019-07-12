Redskins' Derrius Guice: Injures hamstring
Guice (knee) injured his hamstring and now appears questionable for training camp, Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Any player in the first season back from a major knee/leg/foot injury faces heightened risk of other lower-body issues. Guice reportedly was on track for the start of training camp before this new development, though he was limited to individual drills and a rehab program throughout OTAs and minicamp. In addition to the health concerns, Guice faces tough competition for playing time in a backfield that also has Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson on hand. Running backs coach Randy Jordan said in June that he envisions a 50-50 or 60-40 carry split between Guice and Peterson. A return to health for the preseason would give Guice a better shot to tilt the Week 1 workload split in his favor.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: On track for training camp•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Limited at OTAs•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Participating in team workouts•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: On track for full training camp•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Happy to have Peterson back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...