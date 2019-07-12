Guice (knee) injured his hamstring and now appears questionable for training camp, Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Any player in the first season back from a major knee/leg/foot injury faces heightened risk of other lower-body issues. Guice reportedly was on track for the start of training camp before this new development, though he was limited to individual drills and a rehab program throughout OTAs and minicamp. In addition to the health concerns, Guice faces tough competition for playing time in a backfield that also has Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson on hand. Running backs coach Randy Jordan said in June that he envisions a 50-50 or 60-40 carry split between Guice and Peterson. A return to health for the preseason would give Guice a better shot to tilt the Week 1 workload split in his favor.