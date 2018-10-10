Doctson (heel) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice.

The oft-injured Doctson landed on the injury report last week after he was kicked in the heel, which eventually led to inactive status ahead of Monday's loss to New Orleans. Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, coach Jay Gruden expressed confidence Tuesday in Doctson returning to action Week 6 against the Panthers. The comment came on the heels of Gruden saying Doctson could have suited up Monday, but the wideout was held out because he missed every practice prior to the game. After a limited showing Wednesday, Doctson actually is healthier than fellow wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee), so an elevated workload could be on tap this weekend if one or both of the other two are hindered by their respective injuries.

