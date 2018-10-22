Redskins' Josh Doctson: Records season high in receiving yards
Doctson caught three of six targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cowboys.
Doctson led the team in targets, but he misfired on a couple of connections with Alex Smith and was limited to a long gain of 15 yards. While modest, this output actually represented a new season high in yardage for Doctson, who became more prominent due to the absence of Jamison Crowder (ankle). The third-year wideout could take on a similar role next Sunday against the Giants if Crowder sits, but he's done little to indicate he can generate fantasy-friendly returns with the opportunities he receives.
