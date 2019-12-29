Play

Smith suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and won't return.

It was a scary scene in Dallas, as Smith had to be taken off the field on a cart with his head and neck immobilized. The 24-year-old will enter the league's concussion protocol, and was played in just two games this season, failing to record a fantasy-relevant stat. In his stead, Jeremy Reaves and Kenny Ladler are the only healthy safeties on the roster for the remainder of Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends