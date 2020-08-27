site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Maurice Smith: Heads to Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
The Bengals signed Smith on Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Smith was cut by Washington earlier this month, and he now resurfaces with the Bengals. The 25-year-old will compete for a deep reserve role in Cincinnati.
