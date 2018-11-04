Dunbar is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons due to a leg injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar missed the previous two games with a shin injury, and it's unclear if this is related. The fourth-year pro made 29 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in the first five games of the year. He was having a stellar game before departing, as he made three tackles, broke up three passes and made a pick.