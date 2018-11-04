Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Will play Sunday
Anderson (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Anderson will not be sidelined Sunday after suffering a minor knee injury during the Redskins' Week 8 win over the Giants, but he's slated to serve primarily on special teams.
