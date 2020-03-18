Play

Davis (shoulder) is signing a one-year contract with Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A 2016 second-round pick, Davis started 41 games over his first three seasons with the Steelers but then landed on injured reserve when he suffered a torn labrum in Week 2 of 2019. The Steelers traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick shortly thereafter, ensuring that Davis would need to sign elsewhere to find a starting job. It isn't entirely clear he'll be a starter in Washington, but he should at least get a chance to compete for the spot next to Landon Collins. Other options for the role include Montae Nicholson (neck) and Troy Apke (knee).

