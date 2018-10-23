Redskins' Trey Quinn: Could practice next week
Quinn (ankle) could be cleared to resume practicing next week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie seventh-round pick out of SMU appeared set to win a Week 1 roster spot with the Redskins before sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the preseason. Quinn ultimately needed surgery to address the injury, resulting in his placement on injured reserve prior to the opener. The wideout said Monday that he's progressing well from the procedure and expects to continue his rehab through this week before the Redskins determine if he's fit for practice. If Quinn does rejoin the team for practice, the Redskins would have to designate him as one of their two players eligible to return from IR. Since he'll have already missed the first eight weeks of the season, the Redskins could activate Quinn prior to their Nov. 4 game against the Falcons, though it's possible he'll need more time to get back in football shape after the long layoff. Once reinstated, Quinn could have an immediate role in a banged-up Washington wideout corps.
