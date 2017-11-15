Compton (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Compton suffered a Lisfranc sprain in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, bringing his season to end. The veteran linebacker played almost exclusively on special teams to begin the season, but started the past two games against the Seahawks and Vikings after Mason Foster (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve. In nine games this season, Compton recorded 19 tackles (13 solo), three pass defensed and one interception. Look for Martrell Spaight and Josh Harvey-Clemons to see increased defensive snaps from here on out with Compton sidelined.