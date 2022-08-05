site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Reggie Robinson: Cut with injury designation
RotoWire Staff
Robinson (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Browns on Friday.
Robinson sat out the 2021 season due to a toe injury, but it's unclear whether he's still dealing with that injury or a different one.
