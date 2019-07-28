The Cardinals released Nkemdiche on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Nkemdiche was oft-injured in his three campaigns with the Cardinals, which included a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. Still, the 2016 first-round pick wasn't very productive in 27 career appearances, totaling 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The last straw for Nkemdiche may have been a lack of commitment to his current rehab after coach Kliff Kingsbury called the defensive end "not in shape" Friday. Considering his pedigree, it wouldn't surprise if another team takes a chance on Nkemdiche with the hope he can turn it around.

