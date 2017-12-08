Klein suffered a groin injury Thursday against the Falcons and is questionable to return, Larry Holder of NOLA.com reports.

Klein injured his groin early in the contest and was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. Look for more updates to come relatively soon, with Gerald Hodges and Manti Te'o likely to see increased defensive reps in Klein's absence.

