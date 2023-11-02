Klein suffered a back injury Wednesday and will not practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran barely sees the field on defense these days, but he's still a strong special teams player at 32 years of age and saw action on 54 percent of the special teams snaps in last Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. The Bills don't have much depth at linebacker following a major injury to Matt Milano in Week 5, so they might have to use someone from the practice squad if Klein can't play Sunday night in Cincinnati.