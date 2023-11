Klein (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran linebacker suffered a back injury during Wednesday's practice that held him out both Thursday and Friday, so it's not a surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Klein has appeared in only one game for Buffalo this year, playing 14 special teams snaps during the team's Week 8 win over the Buccaneers.