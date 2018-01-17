The Saints signed Ellis to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Ellis didn't log any NFL action during the past season, but made six appearances for the Jaguars during his rookie campaign in 2016, hauling in three of four targets for 11 yards. He'll join the Saints for their offseason program and could vie for a roster spot at tight end during training camp.

