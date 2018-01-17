Saints' Alex Ellis: Gets reserve/future deal from New Orleans
The Saints signed Ellis to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Ellis didn't log any NFL action during the past season, but made six appearances for the Jaguars during his rookie campaign in 2016, hauling in three of four targets for 11 yards. He'll join the Saints for their offseason program and could vie for a roster spot at tight end during training camp.
More News
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...