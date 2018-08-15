Okafor left Wednesday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While the extent of the injury is not yet known, the early prognosis is not great. Okafor was helped off the practice field by trainers and was spotted with a noticeable limp. We likely won't know Okafor's status until he undergoes medical examinations, but the early consensus is things aren't looking great.

More News
Our Latest Stories