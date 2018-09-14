Saints' Andrus Peat: Practices in full Friday
Peat (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Peat did not suit up for the Saints season opener due to a leg injury, but appears to have fully returned to health. It seems likely that Peat will suit up as the team's starting left guard against the Browns on Sunday.
