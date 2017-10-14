Play

Peat (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Lions, Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune reports.

After practice fully Wednesday, Peat was limited the remainder of the week. While he is not trending in the right direction, the lineman still figures to be a game-time decision for Week 6.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Update

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...