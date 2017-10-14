Saints' Andrus Peat: Questionable for Week 6
Peat (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Lions, Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune reports.
After practice fully Wednesday, Peat was limited the remainder of the week. While he is not trending in the right direction, the lineman still figures to be a game-time decision for Week 6.
