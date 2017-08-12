Saints' Braedon Bowman: Signs with Saints
Bowman was picked up by the Saints on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
Bowman, an 2016 undrafted free agent out of South Alabama, will look to impress in an already crowded tight end field. However, his most likely path to the teams' final roster will be as a long-snapper. He missed the majority of the the 2016 season after tearing his ACL, and it is unclear how far along he is in his recovery.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...