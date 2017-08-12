Bowman was picked up by the Saints on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Bowman, an 2016 undrafted free agent out of South Alabama, will look to impress in an already crowded tight end field. However, his most likely path to the teams' final roster will be as a long-snapper. He missed the majority of the the 2016 season after tearing his ACL, and it is unclear how far along he is in his recovery.