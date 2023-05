Ruiz (foot) did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Saints on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ruiz is now slated to become a free agent upon the conclusion of the 2023 NFL campaign. The 23-year-old guard has started in 40 out of the 46 games he suited up for since he was drafted by New Orleans in 2020, and he'll now have a chance to cash out next year should he continue to perform well.