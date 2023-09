Ruiz (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

It's no surprise that Ruiz has been ruled out, as he suffered a concussion during Week 3's loss to Green Bay and did not participate in practice throughout the week. Backup guard Andrus Peat is expected to fill in for the 24-year-old this coming Sunday.