Ruiz (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Packers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Ruiz sustained this injury at some point during the first half of Sunday's contest, which will leave his status up in the air for the Week 4 contest against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Oct. 1. With the starting guard out, backup Andrus Peat will presumably step in on the right side of New Orleans' offensive line.