Hurst (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry a game designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

Hurst sustained a concussion during the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Steelers, leaving him sidelined for the following game against the Rams. However, the 31-year-old appears to have cleared protocols, and should step back in as New Orleans' starting left tackle against the 49ers' dangerous pass rush.