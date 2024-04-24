Hurst announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons on Wednesday, Katherine Teller of ESPN reports.

Hurst has started 51 games between guard and tackle for the Saints since joining the team as a free agent after the 2020 season. He began his career as an UDFA with Baltimore. Hurst's official retirement just one day prior to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft leaves the team with a glaring need at left guard, though the team did reportedly have advanced warning of the decision. With former left tackle/guard Andrus Peat still a free agent, O-line could be a target with pick No. 14 overall.