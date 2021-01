Cook corralled four of seven targets for 40 yards in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Cook tied for team lead in targets, but he was only able to turn them into a scoreless 4-40 receiving line. He's remained involved in the offensive game plan of late, but if Cook isn't scoring, he's typically not doing enough to provide more than middling production for fantasy managers. He'll look to improve on this performance next week against Tampa Bay.