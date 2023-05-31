The Saints signed James (biceps) on Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
James signed a one-year deal with the Browns last year but appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. Given he passed a physical before signing his contract with New Orleans, the veteran tight end appears to be healthy heading into 2023 and will look to make the Saints' Week 1 roster. During a three-year stretch in Pittsburgh, the 2015 fifth-round pick caught 112 passes for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns, but he's failed to replicate that production in each of his last three stops (Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland).