The Saints re-signed Bademosi (foot) on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bademosi has been a regular on special teams throughout his eight-year career, but his 2019 was abbreviated due to his early-season release from the Dolphins and a subsequent foot injury that forced him to IR in mid-December. Upon rejoining the Saints, he'll serve in his usual role as a special-teamer while providing depth at cornerback.

