Saints' Josh Robinson: Signs with New Orleans
Robinson signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
Robinson was released by Tampa Bay prior to the beginning of the regular season, and joins a Saints secondary which lost Patrick Robinson (ankle) to injured reserve. Having served as the Buccaneers' special teams captain during the 2017 season, it's likely that Robinson will see a significant amount of snaps on special teams in New Orleans in addition to serving as a depth cornerback.
