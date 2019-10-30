Robinson announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Robinson has been a key special-teams contributor for the Jaguars through eight games this season. The 28-year-old previously spent time with the Vikings, Buccaneers and Saints during his eight-year career. The Jaguars are a candidate to sign a cornerback to the 53-man roster in Robinson's absence.