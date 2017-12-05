Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Sack in Week 13

Vaccaro had three tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Vaccaro played every snap in his second game back from a groin injury, notching his first full sack of the season. Vaccaro has been a playmaker for the Saints, with 47 total tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks, which makes him a high-upside defensive back in many IDP leagues.

