The Titans are releasing Vaccaro on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vaccaro would have cost the Titans $6.9 million for 2021 if he remained on the roster, so it's unsurprising to see him be released. Amani Hooker should be able to slot into Vaccaro's former starting role fairly seamlessly, but this is still a notable loss for a Titans secondary that also just parted ways with Malcolm Butler.
More News
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Back practicing in full•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Sitting out versus Lions•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Paces team in tackles Week 12•