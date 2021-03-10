The Titans are releasing Vaccaro on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vaccaro would have cost the Titans $6.9 million for 2021 if he remained on the roster, so it's unsurprising to see him be released. Amani Hooker should be able to slot into Vaccaro's former starting role fairly seamlessly, but this is still a notable loss for a Titans secondary that also just parted ways with Malcolm Butler.

