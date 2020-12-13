site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-kenny-vaccaro-wont-play-sunday-466728 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vaccaro (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With Vaccaro -- who had been listed as questionable -- now unavailable Sunday, look for Josh Kalu and Amani Hooker to see added work in the Titans' secondary versus Jacksonville.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 44 min read