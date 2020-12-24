Vaccaro (illness) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Vaccaro suited up as the Titans' starting strong safety over the team's first 12 games of 2020, but an illness kept him inactive during Week 14 and 15 wins over Jacksonville and Detroit. Now back at practice with no restrictions, it appears the 29-year-old is on pace to play Week 16 in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers may be tempted to throw in Vaccaro's direction, as the Texas product has given up a 73.7 percent completion rate with two touchdowns against him, forcing zero interceptions over 38 targets this season.