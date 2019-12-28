Play

Warford (knee) has been cleared to play in the Saints' regular season finale against the Panthers on Sunday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Warford is set to return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role as the team's starting right guard.

