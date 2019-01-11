Saints' Larry Warford: Suiting up Sunday
Warford (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Eagles, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Warford was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited Wednesday and Thursday. The starting guard appears to have benefited from a full two weeks of rest, and will work to protect quarterback Drew Brees versus the Eagles' stout defensive front.
More News
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Healthy to enter Week 12•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Active for Sunday's affair•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Clear of concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Divisional Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....