Saints' Larry Warford: Ruled out for Week 17
Warford (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Warford did not practice in any capacity this week, and will join fellow offensive linemen Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) on the sideline Week 17. The starting guard will work to get healthy for the playoffs.
