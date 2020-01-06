Play

Mizzell signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Mizzell didn't play an NFL snap this season, as he spent the entirety of 2019 on the Saints' practice squad. The 26-year-old has 12 games of NFL experience with the Bears over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and he recorded eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown while also contributing as a kick returner.

