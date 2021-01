Mizzell signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Monday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Mizzell provided depth at running back for the G-Men this season, but the 27-year-old remains without a game appearance since his time with the Bears in 2018. He linked up with the Giants in mid-November after being let go by New Orleans, and the back will stick with his new team into the new year.