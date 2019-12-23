Smith brought in one of two targets for 13 yards in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Smith snapped his scoring streak at two games, failing to cross the end zone in Sunday's win. Though he produced touchdowns in three of his last four games, Smith's hot streak was bound to subside given his low target volume and output. The second-year man out of UCF has only accounted for one game of more than 30 receiving yards in 2019, giving him a rock-bottom basement. The big-play abilities seen in his rookie campaign are nowhere to be found, and Smith can safely be left on waivers.