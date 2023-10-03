Smith (groin) signed with the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Smith missed most of training camp with the injury and was eventually cut loose by the Saints while he was on injured reserve. It was originally reported by Mike Klis of 9News Denver on Friday that the UCF product would sign with the team in the first week of October and the signing is now official. The move will reunite Smith with his former head coach, Sean Payton, which should help with his acclimation to his new squad. Gabriel notes that the 27-year-old should begin practicing with the team Wednesday.